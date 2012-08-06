TEBOW: Today Got a Little Chippy, Obviously

Transcript of quarterback Tim Tebow's afternoon news conference following the Jets' midday training camp practice Monday at SUNY Cortland:

On the fight…

I didn't see anything. I was all the way on the other side and I just ran over and started pulling people off. I don't even know who started it.

On if tension during this camp has been more or less than at other camps…

Probably less than what I'm used to from college and in Denver. I think this team does a good job of taking care of one another. Today got a little chippy, obviously, but for the most part I think this team does a really good job of taking care of one another.

On if he's ever been in the middle of a fight or started one…

[Laughter] No, I don't feel like I've ever started one. Possibly, I could have thought I might have gotten a late hit before or a cheap shot or something.

On if he's ever thrown punches…

No. I'm clean, I stay clean out there.

On poor snap exchanges…

On both of them, there was a cadence. I went quick on cadences. That was something, the center still making his calls. We just have to be able to communicate better, plus me and Mark, we're both going with different guys than usual. Two nights ago that was a little bit of an issue for me, and then we switched again today so it was a little bit of an issue for him. It's just something we have to keep working on.

On if he was working with Caleb Schlauderaff on Saturday and Matt Kroul today…

Yes.

On if working with the second-team receivers makes it more difficult for him…

I think in that situation, we didn't know who was going to go based on tightness and injuries. You really didn't know, you just have to be ready for anyone. That's not something you can worry about. We were just trying to get first downs in those situations, so that's just not something you focus on too much during scrimmages.

On if he agrees with Coach Ryan about him being better in games than in practice…

Well, yeah, you would love to be known as a good practice player [laughing]. I feel like hopefully I'm better when the lights are on and it's for real and there's pressure. Plus it's real football, you're out there getting hit. It's not would I have been down, would I have not have been down, would I have got the pass off, would you not have. It's more of just playing, and in real games I think I just play more and don't think as much.

So I think I play better in games because of that and then also it's for real so hopefully I play better in a game because I want to be known as someone who plays his best when your best is needed. At the same time, I want to become better as a practice player and continue to improve every day. I feel like every day I've gotten better, and today was a pretty good day out there with some of the things we were doing as far as checks, decision-making, audibles and stuff like that and just continue to get better.

On if he was under a lot of pressure from the pass rush today…

Yes, sometimes that's so hard. When you're doing a pressure period like that and they're stemming from diamond, so sometimes those plays are going to bust and sometimes you're going to have a few sacks in there, but we'll see if it was really going.

On if the brawl was a sign that it's time to start playing other teams…

I don't know, I think it was just that we had a day off, and coming back everybody was a little amped up and excited so it got a little chippy.

On if he could have escaped any of the sacks…

I have no idea, I'll have to go back and watch the film. That's so hard to say because they have to pull up, so at the same time I pull up because they pull up so you never really know. That's just so hard to judge.

On if the focus was pressure looks from the defense…

Yes, one part of it was getting diamond looks, which is sort of like a pressure period. It's a certain type of defense that our defense plays a lot and it's the five-man front that they bring pressure out of most of the time. So it was handling that, checking out of that and just trying to manage as best we can.

On playing other teams…

I think we're definitely excited and looking forward to playing other people. Different-color jerseys would be nice. You can see it got a little chippy out there today, so it would be fun to play another team.

On focusing on different roles…

No, not really. I think you just take it one step at a time and when you're in a period where you're playing quarterback, you're working on those things and when I'm out doing something different I have to focus on what I have to do to be the best at that role, whatever that role is. I think it's just being single-minded and focused and really being able to be locked into what you're doing.

On picking up the offense…

I think I'm definitely getting more used to it. Obviously, we're putting in more and more install and I think some things we're doing really well, some things we have to get better at, and I think that's every day. You can see some parts we're growing and some parts we have to continue to develop at.

On his reaction to Boomer Esiason's comment…

I've heard nothing but great things about Mr. Esiason. I know he was a great player here, and I just wish him nothing but the best in his announcing and God bless him.

On how he handles criticism…

I've pretty much heard a lot of it. From when I was in high school, when they said I couldn't be a high school quarterback, when I was in college and my first year they told me, "You'll never play quarterback" and then "You can never win a championship" and "You'll never play in the NFL." I've heard a lot of it and I just continue to use that as motivation and when I get my opportunities, try to make the most of them, just be the person that I am and not let that get me too excited or too down but just be who I am and go out there and work as hard as I can every day and try and improve and be the best football player/ quarterback that I can be.

On if he views special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff as a mad scientist…

I don't know if he's a mad scientist. I think he can probably get there, though. He just loves what he does and it's fun being around him. He's so passionate about it and fired up and takes so much pride in it, and that's great. It's someone you love being around because of that, and you know, he has so much fun in those periods. We'll go into a teams period and he'll have a few things designed and then he'll be like, "This looks great," so we're going to audible and go to this and he just switches back and forth and it just gets exciting to see something and we go to it and change, and I think that's great because you have a coach that'll think outside the box and his mind just naturally is not stuck on what he's always done or what has worked before, but it's what will be best here and now and I think that's great.

On how Coach Westhoff has embraced using him on special teams…

I think he definitely has and I think it's exciting to be around a coach that is that passionate and will do whatever he thinks it's going to take.

On what he thought about the fight at practice today…

Honestly, I was asked over there, I was just kind of on the left side, so I didn't see how it started, but I ran over and just started pulling people off, and it was more of something that guys were laughing at afterwards than anything.