Surprises Come in Green and White





Win one, lose one, win one, lose one. I've always loved rollercoasters.



Unfortunately, the trek up often leaves you down on the other side. It wasn't what you thought it was going to be and your expectations are left crushed and alone.

After nine weeks, I still feel like, any moment now, I'm going to wake up. (Fortunately fall is here— good luck pinching me through four layers of clothing!) I've witnessed come-from-behind wins, perfection in the form of Folk's foot, embarrassing losses, but through it all, unity.

The Jets have surprised many critics and are now 5-4 (take that, 32). While the team is far from perfect, within these walls, greatness is brewing.

Geno Smith turned 23 less than a month ago. I'm not sure what you were doing when you were 23, but I certainly wasn't leading a football team into battle under the lights of the biggest market in America. The New York media is notorious for their ruthless approach, but somehow, they've been unable to shake the always poised rookie. Experience and time will alter mistakes, but demeanor and leadership come from within.

According to the media, Sheldon Richardson wasn't "a good fit for the team." He wasn't "ready to contribute in the big leagues as an every-down player."

Boom.

Nine weeks in, Pro Football Focus has him ranked as their top rookie at ANY position. ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. places Richardson #1 in his rookie rankings.

Let's get that mantel cleared for Defensive Rookie of the Year.