Sports Illustrated Gives Jets an 'A' for Hiring Robert Saleh

Writer Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated graded all of the NFL’s head-coaching hires and gave the Jets an "A" for landing Robert Saleh.

"I've said this before, but I believe Saleh brings all the good energy of the Rex Ryan era without the side effects," Orr wrote. "Essentially, the green tea version of Ryan. That is the emotional component of it. Yes, Saleh had an excellent defensive roster and a complementary offense in San Francisco, but he also had to wrangle a defense of gigantic personalities. You don't simply get someone like Richard Sherman on board without having a strong, requisite knowledge of your scheme and where it's headed. His 'All Gas, No Brakes' slogan served as the motivational underpinning of the 49ers roster that made the Super Bowl.

"The other slice of the A grade is the fact that he managed to peel Mike LaFleur away from [HC Kyle] Shanahan, who clung tightly to both of his top offensive assistants. Introducing that system to Sam Darnold is a massive part of this equation."

Saleh, who became the Jets' 20thhead coach, led the 49ers' defense for the past four seasons. In the 2020 season, San Francisco had a top-10 unit in total yards (No. 5), rush yards (No. 7) and pass yards (No. 4) despite a number of injuries, such as those sustained by DE Nick Bosa and Sherman. Saleh was named Coordinator of the Year by The Sporting Newsfollowing the 2019 season when the 49ers represented the NFC in Super Bowl LIV.