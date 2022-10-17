Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Packers

4-2. pic.twitter.com/gk2IU7zwNq— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
Just crazy:#Jets are second team in the Super Bowl era to have a winning record through six games despite being an underdog in all six of those games (2001 Cleveland).— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 16, 2022
The @nyjets snap the #Packers 15-game home winning streak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGqeROtFFt— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022
@D7_Reed @iamSauceGardner @jwhite_333 @matayo_echols and LJ, whole backend is tuffff 😤— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) October 16, 2022
The @nyjets 17-point win over Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field matches the largest victory by ANY opponent there in a game where Rodgers played entire contest pic.twitter.com/Lps03l4gGn— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022
Victory at Lambeau Field. 3 straight wins. The @nyjets are 4-2! pic.twitter.com/qMR9uxcOuS— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
To be here as long as I have and to see us finally put Wins together feels amazing fam , let’s keep going!— J. Smith II (@jsmoothiiee) October 17, 2022
This @nyjets team… DOGS 😤😤😤— CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) October 17, 2022
Greatest Feeling in the world getting to do what love on the same team as my Brother @QuinnenWilliams https://t.co/lASQZcRTJQ— Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) October 16, 2022
Watch out for the New York Jets. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/cIgUSmJOHU— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 16, 2022
JETS WIN— Ashtyn Davis (@ashtyn) October 16, 2022
Jets Win😁— Breece Hall (@BreeceH) October 16, 2022
.@nyjets just won their first game in Green Bay since 2006— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022
🎥: @NFLpic.twitter.com/ViT6QFTTPu
Big Dawgs 😤 https://t.co/xtlTx56IKC— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) October 16, 2022
Jets fans, I didn’t know y’all traveled like that👀, I appreciate y’all💯✊🏾.— DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) October 16, 2022
The fans everywhere right now! We see y’all! We felt y’all presence !— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) October 16, 2022
Jets win ‼️🧪🧪🧪
On to the Next! #THEVILLIANS
AHHHHHHHHHHH LET’S GOOOO JETS❕❕❕❕❕— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) October 16, 2022
WINNING IS FUN pic.twitter.com/1DDP4fAq9P— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
Say cheese. pic.twitter.com/Ib0OO0lCWg— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
This is the first time since 2010 that the Jets have stared 3-0 on the road. That is the last time the Jets made the playoffs. #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 16, 2022
LET'S GO GET SOME ICE CREAM JOHNNY pic.twitter.com/i9oGTjQCkU— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
The best part of #VictoryMonday is seeing Johnny get his ice cream 🍦 https://t.co/3XPDH9mlHt— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022
HUGE WIN yesterday for our @nyjets CONGRATS to Coach Saleh and squad! JETS NATION was AWESOME yesterday! #takingreceipts #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/jf8AC2vZ0Y— Wayne Chrebet (@waynechrebet) October 10, 2022
BREECE THE BEAST pic.twitter.com/i1J9483q0N— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
HERE WE COME @HNYNUT_BERRIOS pic.twitter.com/wvC7J8VXoh— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022
THE @nyjets GOT THAT DOG IN 'EM 🐶 pic.twitter.com/8iw39WpuJs— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022