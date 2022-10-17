Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Packers

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 27-10 Win In Green Bay.

Oct 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

Duane Brown Excels on O-Line; Vinny Curry Awed by Play of Quinnen Williams

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Packers

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 27-10 Road Victory Over Green Bay

Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Versatile Offensive Lineman Played in Four Games With Chiefs in 2021 Season

3 Takeaways | Jets Wanted to Take Packers 'to Deep Water'

Special Teams Come Up Big; Defensive Line Sets Tone

Gardner Enjoys His First Trip to Lambeau with Another Sauce-y Showing

Rookie CB Nearly Had a TD Return, Notched Two More PDs, Wore One Cheesehead

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

Jets-Packers Game Recap | Jets Finish Strong Again, Stun Green Bay 27-10

Zach Wilson, Green & White Lift Record to 4-2, Improve to 3-0 on Road, vs. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pack at Lambeau

Jets' DL Quinnen Williams Played At 'Another Level' in Win Over Packers

No. 95 Sacked Aaron Rodgers Twice, One a Strip Sack, and Blocked a Field-Goal Attempt

Jets RB Breece Hall's 'Natural Abilities' Take Over in Victory at Green Bay

Rookie Notches First 100-Yard Rushing Effort of His NFL Career

'Student' Zach Wilson Shows 'Teacher' Aaron Rodgers a Few Tricks in Jets' Win

QB's Passing Line Was Modest but He Directed Green & White to 24 Points, 198 Yards in 2nd Half at Green Bay

Jets' Young Zach Wilson, Packers' Ageless Aaron Rodgers Face Off in Green Bay

Rookie Edge Jermaine Johnson Inactive; Vet DL Vinny Curry, Signed in '21, Active for 1st Time in Green & White

