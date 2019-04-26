Social Media Reaction to Jets Selecting Quinnen Williams

Apr 26, 2019 at 03:06 PM
quinnen-social-reaction-E_SZP20796

When the Jets selected Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall selection Thursday night, social media had an overwhelmingly positive reaction as Williams was rated by many draft experts as this year's top prospect.

Related Content

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Defense Looks to Stop the Pain

DC Jeff Ulbrich Leads a Young Unit Against QB Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins RPO Attack
news

What Is the Top Matchup to Watch in Jets-Dolphins Game? 

Green & White DL Could Take Advantage Miami's OL; Robert Saleh, Brian Flores Set to Square Off for First Time as Head Coaches
news

Notebook | Robet Saleh's 'Resilient' Jets Locked In on the Dolphins 

Tua Tagovailoa Improving in Year 2; Mike LaFleur, Joe Flacco Preparing for Dolphins' Cover-0 Looks
news

5 Jets to Watch in Their First Meeting with Miami at MetLife on Sunday

Joe Flacco Gets the Call at QB; G&W Defenders Aim to Regain Some Swagger vs. 'Fins' Struggling Offense
news

Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets

RB and WR Have Scored 4 TDs Apiece—Earliest Any Rookie Duo Has Done That in Franchise History
news

QB Joe Flacco on His Sunday Start for the Jets: 'I Want to Play More Than Ever'

In His 14th NFL Season, He's Still 'a Guy Who's Going to Make the Best Out of Every Position I'm Put In'
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden and DE Ronnie Blair

Green & White Host Dolphins Sunday 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Nathan Shepherd & Alijah Vera-Tucker Listed as Questionable for the Dolphins Game
news

C.J. Mosley: Jets' Tuesday Defensive Meeting 'Beneficial for Us Now, in the Long Run'

Despite His Unit's Recent Struggles, Veteran Linebacker Says Team's ' Morale Is Great'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) & Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) Again Limited
news

Jets, NFL Offering Limited-Edition NFTs

Fans Able to Purchase Jets NFTs for First Time; All Game Attendees to Receive NFT Ticket on Jan 2 vs. Bucs
Advertising