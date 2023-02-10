Social Media Reaction to a Big Night for the Jets at NFL Honors

See Some of the Response to Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis Earning Recognition in Phoenix

Feb 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM
E_20230209CE_CME_1770-garrett
Caitlyn Epes/NFL

It was a big night for the Jets organization at NFL Honors in Phoenix with a clean sweep of awards. WR Garrett Wilson (Offensive Rookie of the Year), CB Sauce Gardner (Defensive Rookie of the Year), Joe Klecko (Pro Football Hall of Fame) and Darrelle Revis (Pro Football Hall of Fame) were recognized on the NFL's biggest awards stage. See some of the social media response for the award winners and hall of fame inductees.

