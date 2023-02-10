Social Media Reaction to a Big Night for the Jets at NFL Honors

It was a big night for the Jets organization at NFL Honors in Phoenix with a clean sweep of awards. WR Garrett Wilson (Offensive Rookie of the Year), CB Sauce Gardner (Defensive Rookie of the Year), Joe Klecko (Pro Football Hall of Fame) and Darrelle Revis (Pro Football Hall of Fame) were recognized on the NFL's biggest awards stage. See some of the social media response for the award winners and hall of fame inductees.
One year, two stars. pic.twitter.com/559sBJFeKO— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
Lived up to the hype...and then some.@GarrettWilson_V is the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/ou3JauZD20— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
1 of 1.@iamSauceGardner is the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/wJdpaLqf0G— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
FIRST-BALLOT HALL OF FAMER 🏝@Revis24 is headed to Canton!! pic.twitter.com/H6s6DUJUH6— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
THE WAIT IS OVER!— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
Joe Klecko is headed to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame!! pic.twitter.com/TndnZlSj2p
.@nyjets rookies take flight ✈️ #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/15J8pmP35J— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023
Jet Sweep. ✈️🧹— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023
For only the third time in NFL history, two players from the same team win OROY and DROY. @nyjets | @GarrettWilson_V | @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/rpUOxQOt9E
HISTORY for the @nyjets!— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 10, 2023
The future is bright in New York. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/1I7RQwZV39
Locked it down 🔒— ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2023
Sauce Gardner wins Defensive Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/xAHYvDza20
JETS ROOKIE SWEEP 🧹🧹 #TakeFlight @GarrettWilson_V x @iamSauceGardner | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/K0kSDy7M7r— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2023
This is the 3rd time in NFL history a team had both Offensive AND Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same season.@nyjets are in good hands pic.twitter.com/caXD13vE1g— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 10, 2023
One of the greatest @nyjets of all-time and a First Ballot Hall of Famer.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Welcome to Canton, @Revis24! pic.twitter.com/YYjBfHeRvB
Nothing on the New York Sack Exchange has risen to greater heights today.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
We welcome @nyjets great Joe Klecko to Canton! pic.twitter.com/vTF90a5Zg5
Chairman Woody Johnson congratulates @Revis24 on becoming a first-ballot Hall Of Fame selection 🏝 pic.twitter.com/EXibJ5ZZ6C— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
Chairman Woody Johnson on Joe Klecko entering the @ProFootballHOF Class Of 2023👏 pic.twitter.com/E6A9rtpr4c— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
It's a good night to be a Jet.@Revis24 pic.twitter.com/RQeIWjgmF6— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
GDUB OROY ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mTJgMeridZ— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
yes, yes @iamSauceGardner is the Defensive Rookie of the Year ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/I6RxFxz2KV— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023
THEE DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR🏆 pic.twitter.com/qsjvwRULJi— D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 10, 2023
Proud of my guys fr❤️ Love y’all @iamSauceGardner @GarrettWilson_V— Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 10, 2023
I’m cheesing hard for the guys @iamSauceGardner @GarrettWilson_V y’all EARNED it! Congrats ✊🏽— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) February 10, 2023
Happy for them boys!— Trending Topic 🤷🏾♂️ (@BigTicket73) February 10, 2023
Proud of my rooks @iamSauceGardner @GarrettWilson_V seen the potential from day 1! Way to be special and create history both Rookies of the Year— Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) February 10, 2023
DoubleeeTroubleeee@GarrettWilson_V @iamSauceGardner— Michael Carter (@8kMike) February 10, 2023
Much deserved! Keep going! Luv🖤 https://t.co/aZa5EXYeYg— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) February 10, 2023
Young Legend https://t.co/l6uo4do1Vt— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) February 10, 2023
Young Legend https://t.co/zhwkNUQLyY— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) February 10, 2023
You deserve that!! @iamSauceGardner https://t.co/TCX4zF6CHr— John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) February 10, 2023
YESSSSIRRRRR!! @GarrettWilson_V https://t.co/v3zHDUVwG9— John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) February 10, 2023
The 1 ✊🏽 let’s goooo! https://t.co/uGfHjXn7er— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) February 10, 2023
Duhhh 🤙🏽😤 https://t.co/Umf4DRMO6d— CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) February 10, 2023
No question about it https://t.co/2ZWNq8WcTe— CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) February 10, 2023