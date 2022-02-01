Robert Saleh: 'It'll Be Great' to Watch George Fant, Mekhi Becton Compete at LT

Robert Saleh, Jets head coach and the overseer of the National team for Saturday's Senior Bowl, made headlines Tuesday not about the seniors who will be playing in the game but with his responses to the Jets' left tackle position.

"As I've told George Fant, he has a chance to maintain that position," Saleh told Jets reporters after practice in Mobile, AL. "It's the same thing for Mekhi Becton. He has to come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup.

"It'd be a disservice to George and the work that he's put in and the things he was able to do this year to just tell him that he can't compete for that job."

Becton drew initial raves as the LT starter for 14 of his first 17 games after the Jets selected him out of Louisville 11th overall in the 2020 draft. But his knee injury in this past season's opener at Carolina prevented him from returning to action. Meanwhile, veteran RT George Fant moved to the left side and had a very good campaign protecting QB Zach Wilson's blindside while opening holes for the Jets' ground game.

Saleh was asked if Becton has the skillset to compete for the right tackle job.

"I think Mekhi has the skill set to do whatever he wants," Saleh said. "He just has to put his mind to it."

But the coach was by no means down on the situation with Becton and Fant.

"With Mekhi, it happens, right? You have a really nice first year, then the second year, he's not the first nor will he be the last that has a second year that doesn't go the way you wanted it to, whether it's injury or for one reason or another.

"So like I said, great problem. We're kind of spoiled in that regard that we've got two really, really good tackles and it's going to be great to watch those guys compete."

Moving on to other topics, Saleh was also asked by NFL Network if, despite selecting Wilson out of BYU second overall in last year's draft, he and the Jets would still be looking at the quarterback class in this 72nd annual edition of the Senior Bowl. He agreed that they would but wound up with a strong endorsement of Wilson as he heads into his second Jets season behind whichever left tackle is protecting his left flank.