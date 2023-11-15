QB Zach Wilson on Jets' Way Out of Offensive Struggles: 'We Need to Be Better More'

But Wilson's "superpower," as Saleh might call it, at the moment may be his comeback mentality. The touchdowns and the TD drives haven't flowed for a while, and he didn't engineer the game-winning drive in Vegas, but he remains tied for the NFL lead this season with three fourth-quarter comeback drives.

One of them came in the opening-night win over the Bills. Wilson doesn't get credit for the game-winning punt-return TD by Xavier Gipson, but he did pilot two scoring drives under the difficult circumstances of the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers to his Achilles tear that enabled the Green & White to move from 13-6 down to 16-13 ahead with 1:48 left in regulation to set up OT.

In some ways, the Game 1 win was similar to last year's Game 9 victory over the Bills, also at MetLife when he guided an 86-yard drive to Greg Zuerlein's short field goal for the 20-17 win.

That's not a lot of evidence to return a verdict, but it still gives Wilson a 2-1 starting record against Josh Allen and the Jets' AFC East rivals. However, neither win came in the hostile territory of western New York, where Sunday's late afternoon national game will be staged. Yet as uncertain as the Jets' position may be, they have been victorious over the Bills before and Wilson, the eternal optimist, thinks it can happen again.

"They're obviously extremely talented, offensively, defensively, a good team," he said. "It's always a battle. We know the importance of the game. And so we'll go out there and execute how we need to."

And how can the QB and the Jets do that when yards and conversions and points have been hard to come by lately? Wilson had a simple approach for how to overcome the last three games, or just the last game against the Raiders.