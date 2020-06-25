Q&A with Jets TE Chris Herndon: On Overcoming His Fear of Dogs and More

You once mentioned that you were afraid of dogs, which led you to getting one of your own. What kind of dog do you have and what is its name?

CH: Yes, that's true. I have a Goldendoodle named Amiri.

Can you recall the story that made you afraid of dogs?

CH: I had a bad experience, from my perspective, when I was four or five years old. So, for the longest time I was terrified. If I went to a friend's house and they had a dog, I couldn't even enjoy myself because I was always wondering where the dog was. Even one time when I got dropped off at the bus stop in third grade, there was a loose dog and I stayed on the bus until it went to a different neighborhood. The bus driver was mad at me. I'm good with dogs now, but there are still certain breeds that I have to get a certain comfort level around, but I'm not the same as before where if I go to somebody's house and they have a dog, I'm not going in. I can go into a house now, I just still have to learn how to adapt to certain breeds.

During your rookie year, did you have a favorite play?

CH: I like blocking a lot. There was a pin-and-pull play where I had the option to block down on the defensive end or defensive tackle. That was one of my favorite plays because I feel like blocking is a way to show unselfishness and doing what's right for the team. I like to block a lot, so the that was one of my favorites.

Going to the University of Miami, did you grow up a fan of somebody who went there or did you just decide to attend?

CH: I just went. Even when I took my official visit, I left still not knowing anything about the Miami area or Miami culture. It's kind of hard when people ask me because I knew nothing about it. I just liked the culture and they offered me first.