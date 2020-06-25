Q&A with Jets TE Chris Herndon: On Overcoming His Fear of Dogs and More

Throughout the summer, the Jets' editorial staff will take a deeper dive into the personalities, interests and lives of players off the field. This series serves as a gateway for fans to get to know the players on the Green and White. We continue with tight end Chris Herndon.
What do you like to do when you're not playing football?
CH: Honestly, outside of football, I've been big on working out once I started in ninth grade. It's not even just for football, I like to train and I like to do workouts because it's something I'm good at. I'm really big on health and my physique, so I really like to work out as much as possible. I also kind of like to sit back and watch a bunch of animal shows like Animal Planet. I really like that.
You once mentioned that you were afraid of dogs, which led you to getting one of your own. What kind of dog do you have and what is its name?
CH: Yes, that's true. I have a Goldendoodle named Amiri.
Can you recall the story that made you afraid of dogs?
CH: I had a bad experience, from my perspective, when I was four or five years old. So, for the longest time I was terrified. If I went to a friend's house and they had a dog, I couldn't even enjoy myself because I was always wondering where the dog was. Even one time when I got dropped off at the bus stop in third grade, there was a loose dog and I stayed on the bus until it went to a different neighborhood. The bus driver was mad at me. I'm good with dogs now, but there are still certain breeds that I have to get a certain comfort level around, but I'm not the same as before where if I go to somebody's house and they have a dog, I'm not going in. I can go into a house now, I just still have to learn how to adapt to certain breeds.
During your rookie year, did you have a favorite play?
CH: I like blocking a lot. There was a pin-and-pull play where I had the option to block down on the defensive end or defensive tackle. That was one of my favorite plays because I feel like blocking is a way to show unselfishness and doing what's right for the team. I like to block a lot, so the that was one of my favorites.
Going to the University of Miami, did you grow up a fan of somebody who went there or did you just decide to attend?
CH: I just went. Even when I took my official visit, I left still not knowing anything about the Miami area or Miami culture. It's kind of hard when people ask me because I knew nothing about it. I just liked the culture and they offered me first.
What did you enjoy most about your time there and how would you describe the culture at Miami?
CH: The culture there is very unique. There's a lot of pride down there and as far as sports go, there's a lot of competition. They've had a lot of great players from all sports come through Miami. I feel like we all represented very well and I took pride in representing it too.