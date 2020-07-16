Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 08:00 AM

Q&A with Jets OL Mekhi Becton: On His Mom's Cooking, Basketball and More

Jets Rookie Says His Best Dish in the Kitchen IS Salmon

Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

AP_20061264832838-becton-thumb
Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

Throughout the summer, the Jets' editorial staff will take a deeper dive into the personalities, interests and lives of players off the field. This series will serve as a gateway for fans to get to know the players on the Green & White. We continue with rookie T Mekhi Becton.

You've spoken in the past about your mother's catering business. What is it about her career that is so special to you?
MB: Just everything. She's a careful mother, she always makes sure we have what we want. She puts us first before she puts herself. What more can you ask for? It's special to me because I've seen her from when she didn't have it started and now, she has it. I've seen her from ground zero and start from nothing, and now she's got her own business, so it's real special to me.

Do you plan to share your mom's cooking with your teammates?
MB: They've already asked me about it. They already said my mom has to come cook for the O-line room and she definitely would.

What is one of your favorite dishes she makes?
MB: She makes good mac 'n' cheese and she makes good fried chicken. There's too much to pick from honestly.

What did you accomplish as a basketball player in high school before you turned to football full time?
MB: I was a 20-10 guy, so I usually dropped double-doubles, or I at least tried to drop double-doubles every game. I was a good glass cleaner, I really liked to get boards. I was doing the dirty work pretty much. That was my thing in basketball.

Outside of football, what do you enjoy doing?
MB: I like cooking on my own and I like playing video games as well. I also like chillin' with my girlfriend.

What is your go-to dish to cook?
MB: I think salmon is my best dish honestly. Salmon with sautéed spinach.

Related Content

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Raiders

QB Sam Darnold Will Take Aim at an Overhauled Las Vegas Secondary in Week 13 
Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes

Catch Up with the 1996 Draft Pick from Washington State
Jets TE Reset: Chris Herndon 'More Motivated Than Ever' 
news

Jets TE Reset: Chris Herndon 'More Motivated Than Ever' 

Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco Return for Year 2 in Adam Gase's System 
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) drops back to pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Dolphins

Will the QB Matchup Be Sam Darnold vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Tua Tagovailoa in November?
LB Neville Hewitt Details How the Jets Can Again Be a Top Defense in 2020
news

LB Neville Hewitt Details How the Jets Can Again Be a Top Defense in 2020

Gregg Williams' Unit Ranked No. 7 Overall in 2019, No. 2 Against the Run
North wide receiver Denzel Mims of Baylor (15) during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Jets' Offensive Arsenal Adds New Weapons for 2020

WR Crowder, RB Bell, TE Griffin Welcome New & Returning Vets to the Skill Mix
Jets CB Reset: Brian Poole Sandwiched by New Faces on the Outside  
news

Jets CB Reset: Brian Poole Sandwiched by New Faces on the Outside  

Joe Douglas Brought in Pair of Former Colts in Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson, Drafted Virginia's Bryce Hall
Which Player on the Jets Is Poised for the Biggest Jump?
news

Which Player on the Jets Is Poised for the Biggest Jump?

Le'Veon Bell, Quinnen Williams, Chris Herndon and Sam Darnold Poised to Take a Step Forward in 2020
Jets RBs Reset: Le'Veon Bell & Frank Gore Form a New 1-2 Punch
news

Jets RBs Reset: Le'Veon Bell & Frank Gore Form a New 1-2 Punch

4th-Round Rookie La'Mical Perine and Others Will Join In to Create 'Great Competition'
Jets Sign RB La'Mical Perine, Selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft
news

Jets Sign RB La'Mical Perine, Selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft

He Parlayed His Hard-Work Ethic into 4 Productive Seasons in the Florida Backfield
Q&A with Jets LB Neville Hewitt: On Jamaican Culture and More
news

Q&A with Jets LB Neville Hewitt: On Jamaican Culture and More

Jets Linebacker Played Mike LB When C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson Went Down

Advertising