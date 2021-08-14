Old Summer Rivalry in a Brand-New Setting: Jets Take On Giants

On the defensive side, coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been a DC before, but only on an interim basis for the last 11 games of Atlanta's 2020 season. Now he, too, gets to move the chesspieces around the green board as his charges prepare to play his 4-3 scheme with some different emphases than Jets fans may have gotten used to over the past 15 years.

As for the summer hostilities between the green team and the blue team, the rivalry has cooled down over the years since the first meeting in August 1969, when the Jets completed their mission after rocking the football world with their Super Bowl III triumph over the Colts by pounding the old-guard Giants at Yale Bowl, 37-14. But all the guys in green and white will feel a little bit of the specialness of this annual get-together between stadium mates fighting for Weeb Ewbank's "braggin' rights." The fans, back in the stands, will kick it up a notch. The players will feel it.

Until then, Wilson said, it's a matter of the Jets working on their business to get ready not as much for the three summer foes but for the 17 games after that that will count.

"It's different as far as like when you got a real regular-season game in college and you're 100 percent prepping for that, but right now we don't know what the Giants are going to give us because it's a preseason game. So it's like how can we keep getting better ourselves? And then also splash some of what they're going to do in there, and just execute the right way. So it's a little bit different."

Saleh knows how different. He's prepped his Jets, returning players, new vets and newbies to the game, for what is ahead, full contact against guys in different-colored jerseys.

"Oh yeah, I think every NFL team is ready to see somebody else," he said. "We're sick of each other, we're sick of seeing the same defense, we're sick of seeing the same offense. They're ready to see a different color and they're ready to go against different schemes and be challenged in different ways.