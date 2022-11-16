NFL Power Rankings | Jets Begin Second Half of 2022 In the Top 10

The Jets (6-3) are ranked inside the Top 10 by several major outlets heading out of the bye. Here are this week's power rankings.

NFL.com - No. 10

"The rise of the Jets can be traced back to a defense that has grown up fast. The heart of the unit is Quinnen Williams, who has anchored the team's relentless front four with All-Pro level play. Williams reached New York's bye tied with Tennessee'sJeffery Simmons for the most pressures (35) among defensive tackles while pacing all DTs with seven sacks. He's added nine QB hits, per Pro Football Focus, and grades out as third at his position, according to PFF. Williams was a steady contributor who flashed star potential in his first three seasons. In 2022, he made the leap to bona fide Defensive Player of the Year candidate."

ESPN - No. 10

"Mims requested a trade at the end of the preseason (request denied) and was a healthy scratch for the first six games, but he has emerged over the past three games as a useful player. Ironically, he got a chance because another player (WR Elijah Moore) was deactivated for a game after requesting a trade. Mims has only four receptions, including a huge third-down catch, but his attitude has improved, according to the coaches. It will be interesting to see what happens with his role with WR Corey Davis (knee) expected to return this week."

CBS Sports - No. 14

"They have clearly overachieved as they sit in second place in the AFC East. But now they face another prove-it game against the Pats on the road."

FOX Sports - No. 10

"Take the week off, watch one of your biggest rivals lose in heartbreaking fashion, bumping you into second place in the AFC East. Not a bad bye week for the Jets, who now have a chance to even the season record against New England."

Pro Football Talk - No. 8

"Yes, they're good enough to a step or two up even when on a bye."