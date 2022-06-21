NFL Network's James Jones Believes Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Be Improved Player in 2022

The second-year leap is a frequent talking point, specifically among quarterbacks. NFL Network's James Jones believes Jets QB Zach Wilson is primed to take a jump in Year 2 after a busy offseason.

"I think they've done a really good job as well," Jones said. "You get some guys up front that could protect him as well. When you watched him last year, you saw signs of greatness. We know it went up and down, that's part of being a rookie quarterback, especially playing on a team that doesn't have a lot of weapons. But they added some weapons for him, they got him some really good one weapons. I think you'll see the ball come out of his hands extremely fast this year. I think he'll make some really good reads, some pre-snap reads to get the ball out of his hands. They'll have a really good running game behind him, but I think you're going to see a much improved Zach Wilson in Year 2.

"As Year 2 comes on, I've been in this situation not at quarterback but as a player, everything slows down for you. I think that's exactly what will happen for Zach Wilson. I think you'll see the ball come out of his hands a whole lot faster because he's understanding what he's seeing out there. I think you'll see a much better and improved player."

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, started 13 games for the Jets as a rookie and threw for 2,334 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INTs while completing 55.6% of his passes. He also ran for 4 TDs. Wilson's offseason work started before the voluntary offseason program when he made trips to Tennessee, Florida and Arizona to throw with his receivers.

"I felt like one thing I kind of missed out on last year was just getting as many live reps as I could, especially before the season and just routes versus air with our guys," Wilson said. "So, I kind of just reached out. I was going to a concert out in Nashville, so I was like, 'You know what, this is perfect timing to go get some work in with Corey [Davis].' So, we got to put something together there. I was out for Arizona for a little golf tournament, we had four guys there. Miami there was a bunch of guys there, so I kind of got to make my trips around.

"I think that stuff kind of goes a long way. These receivers, they want to be great. My job is to let them be great and to get the ball into their hands."

Saleh referred to Wilson as "beefy in a good way" last week after Wilson focused on adding weight in the offseason while maintaining his mobility. He's shown an improved command of the playbook throughout the spring and "a little more swag," according to T George Fant.

Wilson has an improved supporting cast at almost every position with the additions of Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson; TEs C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert; WR Garrett Wilson; and Hall.