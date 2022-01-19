NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Two Jets Among Top Rookies Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who is the network's lead draft analyst, recently published his top 25 rookie rankings of the 2021 season and Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and RB Michael Carter made the list.

Vera-Tucker, who was selected No. 14 overall out of USC, ranked No. 22 on Jeremiah's list and was the second-ranked guard.

"The Jets made a concerted effort to bolster their offensive line in the last two drafts, and Vera-Tucker looks like a fabulous building block," he wrote. "He is outstanding working to the second level and can easily anchor in pass protection."

AVT started in 16 games this season and his 1,026 snaps on offense led the team. His 67.2 Pro Football Focus grade ranks second among rookie guards who took 80% of the team's snaps. His 2 sacks allowed ranks first and his 6 hits and 34 pressures ranks second.

Carter, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, ranked 23rd on Jeremiah's list. He led the Green & White with 639 rushing yards along with 4 touchdowns in 14 games. He also had 36 receptions (fourth on the team) for 325 yards, putting him 36 yards short of 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

"Carter missed some time due to injury, but he also provided several big plays for the Jets' offense," Jeremiah wrote. "He runs hard between the tackles and he's a nice weapon in the passing game."

Carter's 99.4 elusive grade on PFF is third among all running backs and first among rookies. His 71.3 overall grade ranks fifth among rookie RBs and his 77.7 run grade ranks third. His 449 snaps on offense led Jets running backs.