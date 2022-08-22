Mystery Lineups for Jets' Monday Night Preseason Game vs. Atlanta

Sounded like the coach was leaning toward giving his starters a series or two against Atlanta.

But then Saleh responded to another question with a different take on the subject, viewed through the prism of participating Friday and Saturday in joint practices with the Falcons.

"I'm torn with all of them, I am," he said of his starting units, "because we have two really good days of work. Normally with these joint practices, you don't want to practice or play in a game because you feel like you've gotten a heavy workload. I know we practiced last year and then we still played, it's like bloodshed this week, so far so good, as opposed to last year."

So, Coach, is it conceivable you'll go with your backups?

"Yeah, for sure."

At QB, then, will we see Joe Flacco stepping in for rehabbing Zach Wilson, or Mike White? C.J. Mosley at MLB or recently signed veteran Kwon Alexander? A few Jets front-liners who both hail from Georgia — edge Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah — or their backups?

It's an interesting question in this new "era" of the NFL's three-game preseason. When the second game on the preseason schedule and the next-to-last game of summer were two different games, starters played in both — multiple series in Game 2 and a half or even a little more in Game 3. Now those are the same game on the schedule, the middle contest of the threesome, and Saleh isn't the only NFL coach contemplating keeping his bigger names under wraps for the regular season ahead.

Tonight's suspense won't last long. But whichever way Saleh is leaning, regardless of who takes the field, he's got a definite plan for what he wants to see from his team in its first home game of the summer.

"We really want to get continued growth, especially from our young guys," he said. "We're trying to figure out who we have. And when you look at the 40-through-53 part of the roster and you're trying to figure all of that stuff out, we're looking for continued growth out of communication offensively and defensively, so you're just looking for growth in terms of the way we operate play in and play out."