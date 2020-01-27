2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Mock Draft: Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Have Jets Selecting?

Jan 27, 2020 at 03:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

kiper-mock-AP_19335333919808
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

ESPN — Mel Kiper
Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

This will be general manager Joe Douglas' first draft in charge of the Jets' front office, and this team has several needs it could look to fill with this pick. Wide receiver should be an option, and the Jets could have their pick of the board in this scenario. Edge rusher and cornerback are possibilities. But I keep coming back to the offensive line because of how bad that unit was in 2019. The Jets averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, and they allowed 52 sacks, fourth most in the league. A good offensive line opens up so much for Adam Gase's offense, starting with unlocking Le'Veon Bell. Wills, who started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons, could be an immediate starter in New York.

NFL Network — Daniel Jeremiah
Round 1, Pick 11: LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

General manager Joe Douglas is desperate to upgrade the OL, but in this scenario, the run at the position has already taken place. Chaisson is an outstanding athlete and would fit smoothly into the Jets' scheme.

