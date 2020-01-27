Mock Draft: Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Have Jets Selecting?

This will be general manager Joe Douglas' first draft in charge of the Jets' front office, and this team has several needs it could look to fill with this pick. Wide receiver should be an option, and the Jets could have their pick of the board in this scenario. Edge rusher and cornerback are possibilities. But I keep coming back to the offensive line because of how bad that unit was in 2019. The Jets averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, and they allowed 52 sacks, fourth most in the league. A good offensive line opens up so much for Adam Gase's offense, starting with unlocking Le'Veon Bell. Wills, who started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons, could be an immediate starter in New York.