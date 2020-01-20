Mock Draft: Which Wide Receiver Do Jets Select at No. 11?

Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy — CBS Sports Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions, followed by running back Le'Veon Bell. Third on that list: Explosive downfield threat Robby Anderson, who appears headed for free agency. Jeudy is the best route runner in this draft class and he'd make life immeasurably easier for Sam Darnold and Adam Gase.

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton — The Athletic

Sitting just outside the top 10, the Jets will be sweating in the war room if their target is an offensive tackle. The fourth tackle off the board in this scenario, Becton has some sloppy tendencies, but at 6-foot-7 and 365 pounds, he moves like a much lighter blocker and looks to impose his will in the run game, moving and burying defenders into the ground.