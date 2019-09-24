Kelvin Beachum on Jets' Early O-Line Struggles: We've Got to Find an Answer 

Following the Jets' 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots, veteran left tackle Kelvin Beachum said the upcoming bye will help the Jets in their attempt to find a remedy for their offensive line struggles.

"I wish I had the answer for you, but at the same time we've got to find an answer," Beachum told reporters. "The bye week is coming at us for a really good time to assess what things are. I know the coaches are doing that internally and each player is having to do that personally. We need to assess where things are and find a way to fix what we've got going on right now."

The starting O-line consists of five seasoned veterans: LT Beachum, LG Kelechi Osemele, C Ryan Kalil, RG Brian Winters and RT Brandon Shell. While Beachum, Winters and Shell have played together the past two-plus seasons, the 30-year-old Osemele came via the trade route in March and the 34-year-olk Kalil came out of a brief retirement to sign with the Green & White on August 1. Consistency has been elusive for a unit that is working in a new system.

"I just think we didn't win on the details consistently enough throughout the game. A man here, a man there, and we just went out pulling on the same string," Beachum said of Week 3. "There were some execution issues and some things that we have to continue to do to gel together on the offensive line."

Failing to find much of an offensive rhythm, the Green & White have averaged just 65.7 yards per game on the ground and they've yielded 13 sacks. Unable to stay ahead of the chains, the offense has often faced third-and-longs and converted just 21 percent of their third downs. Against the Patriots, the Jets totaled 105 yards and averaged 2.2 yards per play.

"We just didn't play very good as a group. I think there was a few times when we did have some good lanes, we didn't always hit them. We missed a couple run reads," said head coach Adam Gase. "There were a couple times where we should've got the ball out. There were a couple times where we took some bad sets and where we got kind of beat on some of their twist games."

Starting their third quarterback in as many weeks, the Jets had difficulty in protection as Luke Falk was sacked five times. The early bye will provide valuable time for the coaching staff to perform a self-scout.