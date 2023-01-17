Jordan Whitehead Looks to Past and Present, Likes What He Sees for Jets' Future

Jordan Whitehead likes where the Jets' secondary, defense and team are headed next season, and he bases that in part on where Tampa Bay was headed in recent seasons.

"This was kind of similar to the year before I won the Super Bowl," said Whitehead, the Jets' 17-game starting safety who began his NFL career with the Buccaneers in 2018 and earned his ring after the Bucs won it all following the '20 season. "We had a young secondary, and this year, it reminds me of that. We've got a lot of talent, we've got a lot more guys that could play every position, a lot of depth.

"We didn't make it to the playoffs, and then the next year, we did well. It was different. So that's what's going to happen next year."

From Whitehead's lips to God's ears, but if the Jets continue with their top-five defense and the team's play rises to playoff-caliber in December and January, the sixth-year veteran will be one of the reasons.

Statistically, he had a solid campaign after coming over from the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent last March. His 89 tackles were third on the team and tops in the defensive backfield, a contribution that was much appreciated by MLB C.J. Mosley, who credited Whitehead for "coming in, doing a great job at safety and playing good run defense."

He had two interceptions, but they came in two first-half victories, at Pittsburgh and vs. Buffalo. Like the entire secondary, he suffered through an INT-less second half.