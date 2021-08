Naggar (5-11, 193), who signed with the Green & White in May as an undrafted free agent out of SMU, made a 30-yard field goal against the Giants in Saturday's preseason game and missed a 53-yard attempt. He began his career at Texas from 2016-19 before transferring in state to SMU. He went 17 for 21 on field goals in the 2020 season (81%), and made 43 of 46 extra points (93.5%).