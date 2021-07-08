Jets vs. Titans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets host the Titans, the first the team they'll face in 2021 who made the playoffs in 2020, on Oct. 3. This will be the first time Jets WR Corey Davis will face the team who drafted him No. 5 overall in 2017. Davis played four seasons with the Titans before signing with the Green & White in free agency. It will also be the first time the Jets will face QB Ryan Tannehill for the first time since he left the Dolphins.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 4 matchup.
Tennessee Titans
Owner: Amy Adams Strunk
General Manager: Jon Robinson
Coach: Mike Vrabel (29-19 record)
Players to Know
-RB Derrick Henry
-QB Ryan Tannehill
-WR A.J. Brown
-LT Taylor Lewan
-EDGE Bud Dupree
-S Kevin Byard
-OLB Harold Landry III
-DL Jefffery Simmons
Offseason
Key additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, CB Janoris Jenkins, DL Denico Autry, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, T Kendall Lamm
Key losses: TE Jonnu Smith, WR Corey Davis, CB Adoree' Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
Draft Class: CB Caleb Farley (Rd 1), OL Dillon Radunz (Rd 2), LB Monty Rice (Rd 3), DB Elijah Molden (Rd 3), WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Rd 4), EDGE Rashad Weaver (Rd 4), Racey McMath (Rd 6), Brady Breeze (Rd 6)
Matchup Information
2020 Titans record: 11-5 (1st in AFC South)
Series record: Titans lead 25-19-1
Last matchup hosting Titans: Dec. 13, 2015; Titans 8, Jets 30
Last home victory vs. TEN: Dec. 13, 2015; Titans 8, Jets 30