Jets vs. Titans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets host the Titans, the first the team they'll face in 2021 who made the playoffs in 2020, on Oct. 3. This will be the first time Jets WR Corey Davis will face the team who drafted him No. 5 overall in 2017. Davis played four seasons with the Titans before signing with the Green & White in free agency. It will also be the first time the Jets will face QB Ryan Tannehill for the first time since he left the Dolphins.