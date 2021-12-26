Rookie QBs Joined by Reserve/COVID as Major Jets-Jaguars Storylines

Safeties — This position has been beset by illness and injury. Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman, who were replacements for Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner originally and Elijah Riley (concussion at Miami), are both on reserve/COVID. Two players who just arrived could be starting. Kai Nacua, wearing uniform No. 1 and with 22 games and three starts under his belt, played on Saleh's 49ers defense last year, and Will Parks (73 games, 18 starts) played his first four-plus seasons in Denver.

Wideouts — This is more an injury position than a viral situation. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) joins the sidelined WRs, which include recently IR'd Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Available are Keelan Cole — playing against his former team in the Jaguars from 2017-20 — Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith, just returned from his own stay on reserve/COVID. (Special-teamer Justin Hardee also is in action for this game.)

The Jaguars have their own issues. LB Myles Jack was added to their reserve/COVID list this morning, joining DE/LB Josh Allen ("the other Josh Allen"), WR Laviska Shenault and RG Ben Bartch, all starters.

It will be up to Jags interim head coach Darrell Bevell on the one sideline and Middleton filling in for Saleh on the other to figure out ways to find points and production and a win with their variety of next-men-up playing on the MetLife turf today.

What's more, COVID has also reached into the Jets' radio team. Bob Wischusen, the Green & White's long-time play-by-play announcer who had never missed calling a Jets regular-season game in his tenure in the booth, has been "Omicron'ed out" of the game, with pre- and postgame ESPN New York radio host Dan Graca moving in next to Marty Lyons to call the plays.

This is the Jets' four-player inactive list:

RB La'Mical Perine

S Elijah Riley

RB Austin Walter

WR Jamison Crowder

And Jacksonville has only two players on its inactives list for this game: