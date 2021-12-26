Inactives

Presented by

Rookie QBs Joined by Reserve/COVID as Major Jets-Jaguars Storylines

It's Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence; Out: Quinnen Williams for Jets, Myles Jack for Jags, Others

Dec 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

SZR30005-inactives thumb

Today's Jets-Jacksonville game at MetLife Stadium for the longest time looked from the outside to be the matchup of the two rookie starting quarterbacks.

It will still be that — second overall draft overall Zach Wilson for the 3-11 Jets against top choice Trevor Lawrence for the 2-12 Jaguars — but another storyline has intruded: Who will be the players surrounding the QBs and trying to pull out a much-needed win for their team?

COVID and the NFL's COVID protocols have hit both teams solidly. The Jets will be without head coach Robert Saleh and QBs coach Rob Calabrese, both sidelined by the virus. TEs coach Ron Middleton will handle Saleh's sideline duties while senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will take on Calabrese's responsibilities.

Fourteen Jets players on the active roster and Injured Reserve have been sidelined by COVID, plus five more players on the practice squad, with a few more out due to injuries. The Jets' roster hot spots:

Defensive Line — DL Quinnen Williams was the 14th Jet to be placed on Reserve/COVID this morning, joining Folorunso Fatukasi, on the list for a second week, John Franklin-Myers and Jonathan Marshall. Sheldon Rankins and Nate Shepherd move up inside and Bryce Huff and Kyle Phillips join Shaq Lawson and Tim Ward on the outside.

Guards — AVT (Alijah Vera-Tucker), who'd been the LG starter all season, and LDT (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif), the RG starter the past five games, are in the COVID protocols. GVR (Greg Van Roten) and DJF (Daniel James Feeney, a.k.a. Dan Feeney) get the starting assignments. (LT George Fant, out last week with a knee injury, is active.)

Gameday Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets Arriving at MetLife Stadium Before Jets-Jaguars

See the Jets Arriving for the Week 16 Game Against the Jaguars

E_SS2_0235
1 / 15
E_SS2_0423
2 / 15
E_SS2_0289
3 / 15
E_SS1_0305
4 / 15
E_SS1_0240
5 / 15
E_SS2_0064
6 / 15
E_SS2_0019
7 / 15
E_SS2_0099
8 / 15
E_SS1_0400
9 / 15
E_SS1_0202
10 / 15
E_SS1_0282
11 / 15
E_SS1_0329
12 / 15
E_SS1_0645
13 / 15
E_SS1_0595
14 / 15
E_SS2_0330
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Safeties — This position has been beset by illness and injury. Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman, who were replacements for Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner originally and Elijah Riley (concussion at Miami), are both on reserve/COVID. Two players who just arrived could be starting. Kai Nacua, wearing uniform No. 1 and with 22 games and three starts under his belt, played on Saleh's 49ers defense last year, and Will Parks (73 games, 18 starts) played his first four-plus seasons in Denver.

Wideouts — This is more an injury position than a viral situation. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) joins the sidelined WRs, which include recently IR'd Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Available are Keelan Cole — playing against his former team in the Jaguars from 2017-20 — Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith, just returned from his own stay on reserve/COVID. (Special-teamer Justin Hardee also is in action for this game.)

The Jaguars have their own issues. LB Myles Jack was added to their reserve/COVID list this morning, joining DE/LB Josh Allen ("the other Josh Allen"), WR Laviska Shenault and RG Ben Bartch, all starters.

It will be up to Jags interim head coach Darrell Bevell on the one sideline and Middleton filling in for Saleh on the other to figure out ways to find points and production and a win with their variety of next-men-up playing on the MetLife turf today.

What's more, COVID has also reached into the Jets' radio team. Bob Wischusen, the Green & White's long-time play-by-play announcer who had never missed calling a Jets regular-season game in his tenure in the booth, has been "Omicron'ed out" of the game, with pre- and postgame ESPN New York radio host Dan Graca moving in next to Marty Lyons to call the plays.

This is the Jets' four-player inactive list:

  • RB La'Mical Perine
  • S Elijah Riley
  • RB Austin Walter
  • WR Jamison Crowder

And Jacksonville has only two players on its inactives list for this game:

  • RB Ryquell Armstead
  • DE/LB Lerentee McCray

Related Content

news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress
news

Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

Green & White Signal-Caller Shooting for Quick Start, 2nd Straight Win; Philly's Jalen Hurts (Ankle) Inactive
news

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

Rookie QB, Out 4 Games with Knee Injury, Will Seek to Connect with Elijah Moore; WR Corey Davis Is Inactive
news

Jets, Joe Flacco at QB, Set for Test of Wills with Their Old Foes from Miami

Green & White Offense Needs to Beat the Blitz While Defense Seeks to Rebound vs. Tagovailoa & the Dolphins' O
news

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

Mike White Starts Again at QB for Zach Wilson and Gets to Work for the First Time with No. 1 WR Corey Davis
news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis
news

On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

QB Mike White to Make 1st Pro Start for Injured Zach Wilson; C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Ready to Team Up at LB
news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
news

Robert Saleh's Jets Are Ready for International Debut in London

QB Zach Wilson Gets WR Elijah Moore Back in the Offense as Green & White Take On the Falcons
news

WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Active, Corey Davis Set to Play vs. Titans, His Team from 2017-20
Advertising