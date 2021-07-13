Jets vs. Falcons 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets travel to London to take on the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10. This is the first time the Green & White will play in London since 2015 when they beat the Dolphins 27-14. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will coach against the team he came from when he served as the Falcons' interim DC in 2020. This game will also feature two first-year head coaches in the Green & White's Robert Saleh and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.