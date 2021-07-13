Jets vs. Falcons 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets travel to London to take on the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10. This is the first time the Green & White will play in London since 2015 when they beat the Dolphins 27-14. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will coach against the team he came from when he served as the Falcons' interim DC in 2020. This game will also feature two first-year head coaches in the Green & White's Robert Saleh and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 5 matchup.
Atlanta Falcons
Owner: Arthur Blank
General Manager: Terry Fontenot
Coach: Arthur Smith (0-0 record)
Players to Know
-QB Matt Ryan
-WR Calvin Ridley
-WR Julio Jones
-OLB Dante Fowler Jr.
-DL Grady Jarrett
-LB Deion Jones
-TE Kyle Pitts
Offseason
Key additions: RB Mike Davis, WR/RB Cordarelle Patterson, CB Fabian Moreau, S Duron Harmon, LB Brandon Copeland, QB AJ McCarron
Key losses: S Keanu Neal, C Alex Mack, S Damontae Kazee
Draft Class: TE Kyle Pitts (Rd 1), S Richie Grant (Rd 2), OL Jalen Mayfield (Rd 3), CB Darren Hall (Rd 4), OL Drew Dalman (Rd 4), DL Ta'Quon Graham (Rd 5), OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Rd 5), CB Avery Williams (Rd 5), WR Frank Darby (Rd 6)
Matchup Information
2020 Falcons record: 4-12 (4th in NFC South)
Series record: Falcons lead 7-5
Last matchup at Falcons: Oct. 7, 2013; Jets 30, Falcons 28
Last road victory vs. ATL: Oct. 7, 2013; Jets 30, Falcons 28