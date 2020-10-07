Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Cardinals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 5 Matchup at MetLife Stadium

Oct 07, 2020 at 08:00 AM
E_SZ1_0302_edited-1

The Jets return home for the second straight week on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
9:00 am Tailgate Center with Nick Mangold presented by Cutwater Spirits nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
9:30 am The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:00 am Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
12:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 1 pm
Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Chris Spielman (Analyst) and Laura Okmin (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on Que Buena 92.7 FM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:35 pm Jets Late Night CBS 2 New York

Related Content

news

Jets WR Jeff Smith Made the Most of His Opportunity vs. Denver

In a Season Debut, 7 Catches for 81 Yards and on the Field for 73 of 77 Plays
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bart Scott

Former LB Previews the Green & White's Matchup with Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
news

First Look: Jets vs. Cardinals 

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 5 vs. the Cardinals

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Cardinals Game
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Says 'The Most Important Thing for Me Is Playing Football'

It's a Day-to-Day Situation Dealing With a Sprained Right Shoulder
news

Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White Was on Active Roster for First 3 Games This Season
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten Lead Offense in Playing Time; Marcus Maye Paces Defense
news

Inside the Numbers: Pierre Desir's 'Bittersweet' Night

Jets CB Rebounds from Coverage Fluffs by Joining Exclusive Franchise Club for Interceptors
news

Jets Notebook | What Is the Injury Status of Sam Darnold and Mekhi Becton?

RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims Eligible to Come off IR for Week 5 
news

Where Are They Now: Kurt Barber

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
news

Jets Claim RB Ty Johnson

Former Lions RB Had 273 Rushing Yards in 2019

Advertising