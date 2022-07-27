Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/27) | Denzel Mims Catch and Run & D.J. Reed Snags an INT

See Some of the Top Plays from the First Practice of Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022 at 02:38 PM

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Green & White Remain in Acclimation Period Until Monday; Sporting New Practice Helmets

Mekhi Becton Shifts to RT; George Fant Will Remain at LT

Jets HC Robert Saleh: We Felt This Was the Best Combination For All of Them

The Freak, Jets DE Carl Lawson, Returns to Practice

After a Lost Season, Explosive Edge Rusher Has Not Lost an Ounce of Determination

Now Jets' RT, Mekhi Becton Says: 'As Long As I'm on the Field, It Doesn't Matter'

He Sees Playing Right Tackle as 'a Work in Progress' but His Vision 'to Get Where I Want to Be' Remains Steady

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/27) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from the First Day of Practice

See All of the Content from Wednesday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

Jets OC Mike LaFleur Will Continue to Take an Aggressive Mindset

Infusion of Skill Players at RB, OL, TE and WR Gives Zach Wilson and the Offense Exciting Options

Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich on CB 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He's an Insane Student of the Game'

D.J. Reed Will Provide Edge; Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and More Provide Crucial Depth

Returning Jets Agree: 'Can't Wait' for the First Practice of Training Camp

DL Quinnen Williams: 'We Want to Put It All Together and Get Ready to Compete...It's Going to Be Special'

C.J. Mosley: Jets Excited to Start Camp, 'Accomplish What We've All Come Here to Do'

Defensive Leader on Playoff Possibility for Green & White: 'I Feel That's a Realistic Goal'

Notebook | Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It's Going to Be a Different Year'

D-Line Coach Aaron Whitectotton Recalls a Classic Lou Holtz Story; Jordan Whitehead Dishes on Darrelle Revis Connection

