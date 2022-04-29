Jets Trade with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick

The New York Jets were on the move again in the 2022 NFL Draft, jumpingtwo spots, while sending picks No. 38 and No 146 to the Giants in exchange for pick No. 36. The Green & White used that pick to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall.

The trade, the second by the Jets in as many days in the 2022 NFL Draft, saw GM Joe Douglas aggressively target a player on the team's board. The Green & White, at present, have a total of seven picks. They've used four in the first two rounds -- Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner (No. 4), Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10), FSU pass rusher Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) and Hall.

"I feel like when we've made trades in the draft in the last two drafts, a few of them haven't been discussions that have happened prior to the draft," Douglas said leading up to the draft. "A few trades have been made while we're on the clock. So, you won't really know until we're on the clock in a lot of cases."