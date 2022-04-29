Jets Trade with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Executes Second Trade in 2022 NFL Draft; Selects Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:40 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

MicrosoftTeams-image (25)

The New York Jets were on the move again in the 2022 NFL Draft, jumpingtwo spots, while sending picks No. 38 and No 146 to the Giants in exchange for pick No. 36. The Green & White used that pick to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall.

The trade, the second by the Jets in as many days in the 2022 NFL Draft, saw GM Joe Douglas aggressively target a player on the team's board. The Green & White, at present, have a total of seven picks. They've used four in the first two rounds -- Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner (No. 4), Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10), FSU pass rusher Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) and Hall.

"I feel like when we've made trades in the draft in the last two drafts, a few of them haven't been discussions that have happened prior to the draft," Douglas said leading up to the draft. "A few trades have been made while we're on the clock. So, you won't really know until we're on the clock in a lot of cases."

The Jets and Giants had only one trade between them from 1960 to 2019, a 1983 deal for interior O-lneman Chris Foote, which wasn't exercised. But in October 2019 the Jets sent DL Leonard Williams to the Giants for picks in Rounds 3 (68th overall) and 5 (154th), with which the Jets drafted S Ashtyn Davis and CB Michael Carter II respectively. Now the stadium mates have executed another trade, their second in less than 3 years.

