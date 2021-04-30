Jets Trade Up 9 Spots in First Round of NFL Draft

The Jets traded pick No. 23, No. 66 and No. 86 to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 14 and No. 143 on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

General Manager Joe Douglas entered Thursday night's draft with 10 picks, five in the first three rounds. Following the trade, Douglas & Co. have pick No. 34 at the top of the second round and will be without both of their third-round picks. The latter of the two picks was originally acquired from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade last July.