Jets Trade Their No. 2 Pick, 48th Overall, to Seattle Seahawks

Apr 24, 2020 at 08:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

2019-Cuts-Thumb-10

The Jets, on the clock for their second-round pick, briefly stepped out of the "playmakers and protection" formula espoused by general manager Joe Douglas to trade their 48th overall selection to the Seattle Seahawks at the 2020 NFL Draft tonight.

In giving up that pick, the Jets have received Seattle's 59th pick and the 101st pick, the Seahawks' compensatory pick at the end of the third round. That gives the Green & White four picks tonight, No. 59 and three third-rounders, Nos. 68, 79 and 101.

The Jets and Seahawks have done a bit of business in the last decade for two teams some 3,000 miles apart and in different conferences. Among the transactions:

In 2010 the Jets traded RB Leon Washington to Seattle and got a fifth-round pick which they turned into FB John Conner. For a sixth-round choice in 2014, the Jets picked up WR Percy Harvin. In 2017, the Jets sent Sheldon Richardson westward in exchange for WR Jermaine Kearse.

And the Green & White have high hopes for T George Fant, who spent his first four seasons with Seattle before signing with the Jets this offseason as an unrestricted free agent and a competitor for a starting tackle slot.

Related Content

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

Nick Mangold on His Ring of Honor Induction: 'It's Really Special'

Jets' Former Center Is Humbled by the Support, Thankful for the Opportunity

news

3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, AFC Champions Are 0-2; Michael Carter, RBs Could Be in Focus Again

news

Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

He's 'Thankful for the Opportunity' Even Though the Ball May Go Back to Zach Wilson After Bengals Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Whitehead & Quinnen Williams Limited at Practice

news

Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Joe Flacco, Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; Quinnen Williams, D.J. Reed on Defense

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Game Against Cincinnati

news

Darrelle Revis Named a First-Year Nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Four-Time First Team All-Pro Had 25 INTs and 112 PDs with the Jets

news

Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser

news

Jets P Braden Mann Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mann Successfully Executed the NFL's First Fake Punt of 2022 During the Win Over the Browns

news

Jets' Special Teams Wizard Justin Hardee: 'To Do It Against My Hometown Team Is Special'

Cleveland Native Recovered the Onside Kick in Sunday's Win Over the Browns

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released K/P Ty Long

Advertising