Jets Trade Their No. 2 Pick, 48th Overall, to Seattle Seahawks

The Jets, on the clock for their second-round pick, briefly stepped out of the "playmakers and protection" formula espoused by general manager Joe Douglas to trade their 48th overall selection to the Seattle Seahawks at the 2020 NFL Draft tonight.

In giving up that pick, the Jets have received Seattle's 59th pick and the 101st pick, the Seahawks' compensatory pick at the end of the third round. That gives the Green & White four picks tonight, No. 59 and three third-rounders, Nos. 68, 79 and 101.

The Jets and Seahawks have done a bit of business in the last decade for two teams some 3,000 miles apart and in different conferences. Among the transactions:

In 2010 the Jets traded RB Leon Washington to Seattle and got a fifth-round pick which they turned into FB John Conner. For a sixth-round choice in 2014, the Jets picked up WR Percy Harvin. In 2017, the Jets sent Sheldon Richardson westward in exchange for WR Jermaine Kearse.