Jets Trade for G Alex Lewis, Claim CB Alex Brown

The Jets have acquired guard Alex Lewis in a trade with the Ravens, pending a physical. The team has also claimed cornerback Alex Brown and waived WR-KR Quadree Henderson.

Lewis started 10 games last season, but began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the final four games of last season. The Nebraska product missed the entire 2017 campaign following a preseason shoulder injury. Originally a Ravens' 2016 fourth-round pick, the 6'6", 315-pound Lewis started eight games his rookie season and has played in 20 career games (18 starts).

Lewis, a fourth-year veteran, is the second offensive lineman to join the Jets in the last week as the team signed center Ryan Kalil Saturday.

Brown, who the Eagles waived Sunday, originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in the spring before joining Philadelphia in July. The South Carolina State product appeared in 31 games (25 starts) in his five years with the Bulldogs and recorded 90 tackle, 26 pass defenses and seven interceptions. In 2018, the 5'11", 170-pounder started 11 games, tallying 42 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions.