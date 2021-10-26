Jets Trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco

Flacco (6-6, 245) spent the 2020 with the Jets, starting four games. He completed 55.2% of his passes and threw for 864 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions before signing with Philadelphia in the offseason.

Flacco was Baltimore's starting QB for the first 11 seasons of his NFL career, completing 61.7% of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns to 136 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 84.1 and a win-loss record of 96-67. He then played in Denver in 2019 and sustained a neck injury that cut his season short. He's thrown for 40,931 yards in his career, 224 TDs and 144 INTs while completing 61.7% of his passes.