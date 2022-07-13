Jets to Offer Free Virtual Commemorative NFTs This Season

For Training Camp NFTs, attending fans can scan an on-site QR code using their mobile device to redeem the NFT. For the team's regular season NFT games, each fan who scans an eligible ticket at the entry gate will be eligible for an NFT. The NFTs will be made available via a link, which will be emailed to recipient within seven days of the home game. These virtual commemorative tickets are game-day memories that fans can save, transfer or resell.