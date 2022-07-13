Jets to Offer Free Virtual Commemorative NFTs This Season

Jets fans will be getting something special this season. Earlier today, in conjunction with Ticketmaster, the NFL announced that Jets fans will have the opportunity receive free virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at select Training Camp and regular season games. Fans will have the opportunity to redeem these limited-edition NFTs at six upcoming events – two Training Camp practices and four regular season home games.
2022 Jets Training Camp
- Saturday, July 30 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center – Back Together Saturday
- Saturday, Aug. 6 at MetLife Stadium – Green & White Practice
2022 Jets Regular Season
- Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1pm: Jets vs. Ravens at MetLife Stadium – 2022 Jets Home Opener
- Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1pm: Jets vs. Bengals at MetLife Stadium – Nick Mangold Ring of Honor
- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1pm: Jets vs. Patriots at MetLife Stadium – D'Brickashaw Ferguson Ring of Honor
- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1pm: Jets vs. Bears at MetLife Stadium – Darrelle Revis Ring of Honor
For Training Camp NFTs, attending fans can scan an on-site QR code using their mobile device to redeem the NFT. For the team's regular season NFT games, each fan who scans an eligible ticket at the entry gate will be eligible for an NFT. The NFTs will be made available via a link, which will be emailed to recipient within seven days of the home game. These virtual commemorative tickets are game-day memories that fans can save, transfer or resell.
Quick Links:
Ticketmaster NFT Marketplace: https://nfl.live-nfts.com/
Ticketmaster NFT FAQs: https://blog.ticketmaster.com/nfl-virtual-commemorative-tickets/?_ga=2.151594937.1825990547.1657718132-80764903.1610397088
Ticketmaster NFT Terms: https://tos.ticketmaster.live-nfts.com/