Jets T Duane Brown, DL Vinny Curry Return to Practice

Jets T Duane Brown and DL Vinny Curry returned to practice on Wednesday, opening their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster.

Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, was placed on injured reserve Sept. 10, the day before the season opener against the Ravens. He injured his shoulder earlier that week in practice. Brown signed with the Jets Aug. 15 after most recently playing with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. Brown took 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants in his only summer action.