Jets T Duane Brown, DL Vinny Curry Return to Practice

Both Players Have 21 Days to Practice Before Being Activated

Oct 05, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Jets T Duane Brown and DL Vinny Curry returned to practice on Wednesday, opening their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster.

Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, was placed on injured reserve Sept. 10, the day before the season opener against the Ravens. He injured his shoulder earlier that week in practice. Brown signed with the Jets Aug. 15 after most recently playing with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. Brown took 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants in his only summer action.

Curry (6-3, 279), who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury, signed with the Green & White in March of 2021 and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 24, which ended his season. He then re-signed with the Jets this past offseason. Originally a second-round pick out of Marshall in 2012, he spent eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career, with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles.

