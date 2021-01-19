Jets Statements on Head Coach Robert Saleh

Read Statements from Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and GM Joe Douglas

Jan 19, 2021 at 01:07 PM
Christopher Johnson, Jets Chairman and CEO
"I am excited to announce Robert Saleh as the Head Coach of the New York Jets. After a thorough process and meeting with a number of talented coaches, it was clear to us that Robert was the right person to help us move forward. He is a collaborative leader with proven success in the NFL. In addition to his work as a coach on this level, his passion and knowledge of the game along with his vision for establishing an identity for this team sold me. It was also clear that he will partner with Joe to help foster and develop the winning culture we are striving to establish. For us as a group, we were impressed with the way he commanded the space and his ability to communicate his vision throughout the process.

I know he will develop the players on our roster, hold them accountable, and put them in a position to succeed. Most importantly, I believe they will connect with him. We all know there is a lot of work to get done but we have a tremendous opportunity to improve and are thrilled to have Coach Saleh lead this team going forward."

Joe Douglas, General Manager
"Coach Saleh is an exceptional teacher, motivator and communicator. He has earned every opportunity he has gotten and made the most of each of them. We spoke to some tremendous coaches, but Rob is the right partner and leader for us. His vision for this team aligns with what we have been working to establish here the last two years. Coach Saleh's energy, knowledge and focus are contagious and will serve our team well as we continue to develop our culture, our foundation, and move this organization in the right direction. I am excited to work closely with him to build this team into the winner that our fans deserve and will be proud of."

Robert Saleh, Head Coach
"It's an honor to be the head coach of the New York Jets.

To Christopher Johnson, thank you for this opportunity, it is one I've worked extremely hard for and will give everything I have to it.

Throughout the interview process, it became clear that this is the right place to call home. The passion Christopher, Joe [Douglas] and Hymie [Elhai] have for this team is evident and I look forward to partnering with them to bring us where we want to be.

You never travel these roads alone and there are so many that have helped along the way, but without my wife, Sanaa, this journey would have been impossible. Thank you for everything. We have six amazing children, with one on the way, and now we are all proud to be part of Jets Nation.

There are no shortcuts to success, and I am committed to working with Joe to build this team the right way: with talented players that play fast and smart, and a staff that supports and helps develop them through it all.

To Jets Fans, your passion and commitment are priceless. I understand your expectations and embrace them. We have a lot of work to do and can't do it without your support. Thank you for your warm welcome and please stay safe and healthy."

