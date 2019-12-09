Jets Sign WR Jeff Smith, Place CB Kyron Brown on IR

Dec 09, 2019 at 03:49 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed WR Jeff Smith to the active roster and placed CB Kyron Brown on injured reserve. The Jets have also signed OL Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.

Smith signed with the Jets practice squad Sept. 1. He spent the summer with the team after he signed as an undrafted free agent in May. A former quarterback, the 6'1", 195-pounder transitioned to wideout at Boston College after his freshman year and recorded 72 catches for 1,078 yards and 9 touchdowns over the next three seasons. He also had 902 rushing yards and 9 ground scores for the Golden Eagles.

Brown also signed with the Jets practice squad Sept. 1. He was activated Nov. 13 and played in three games for the Green & White. The Akron product, who joined the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent, started against the Dolphins Sunday and recorded five tackles.

Lundblade, 23, spent time this season on the Panthers practice squad. He first went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Seahawks. The Oklahoma State product was waived and signed with the Bengals.

