Jets Sign WR Isaiah Zuber and CB Kendarius Webster to Practice Squad

Zuber (6-0, 190) was most recently with the Browns practice squad. He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020. He played in four games with New England last season and had 2 receptions for 29 yards in addition to 2 rushes for 21 yards. He took 26 snaps on offense. Zuber was waived by Pats in August and joined the 49ers practice squad in September.