Jets Sign WR Donte Moncrief, Release K Brett Maher

Moncrief appeared in eight games last season with the Panthers and Steelers and caught 4 passes for 18 yards. He started his career with the Colts after he was drafted in the third round in 2014 out of Ole Miss. Moncreif (6-2, 216) played four seasons in Indianapolis and one in Jacksonville. He's played in 77 games (43 starts) and has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards (12.6 Yds/Rec) and 21 touchdowns.