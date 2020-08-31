Jets Sign WR Donte Moncrief, Release K Brett Maher

The Jets have signed WR Donte Moncrief and released K Brett Maher.
Moncrief appeared in eight games last season with the Panthers and Steelers and caught 4 passes for 18 yards. He started his career with the Colts after he was drafted in the third round in 2014 out of Ole Miss. Moncreif (6-2, 216) played four seasons in Indianapolis and one in Jacksonville. He's played in 77 games (43 starts) and has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards (12.6 Yds/Rec) and 21 touchdowns.
Maher signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets Dec. 31. He's connected on 74.2% of his field goals for his career in two seasons with the Cowboys.