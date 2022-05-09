Jets Sign WR Calvin Jackson, OL Derrick Kelly 

Green & White Also Waive TE Brandon Dillon, WR D.J. Montgomery

May 09, 2022 at 10:29 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

jackson-kelly-signing-image-2

The Jets have signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, who were among the tryout players in rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Jackson (5-8, 193) started his career at Independence Community College for two seasons where he overlapped with Jets first-round pick Jermaine Johnson. Jackson then transferred to Washington State. In four seasons with the Cougars, he totaled 104 receptions, 1,403 yards and 10 TDs. He had a career year in 2021 with 66 catches, 987 yards (second in the Pac-12) and 7 TDs. His father, Calvin Jackson Sr., played defensive back at Auburn and played with the Dolphins from 1994-99.

Kelly (6-5, 320) signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, made the 53-man roster in the 2020 season and played in 6 games. Kelly, who overlapped with Jets second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen for two seasons in Tallahassee, spent most of last season with the Giants practice squad. Kelly played in 34 games at FSU and started 28 over four seasons.

Dillon (6-5, 250) signed a reserve/future deal in January. He first signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Marian in 2019. He's played in 5 games, all with the Vikings, and has 1 catch for 6 yards on 19 snaps.

Montgomery (6-1, 201) signed a reserve/future deal in January. He first joined the Jets in August 2020 and spent the season on the practice squad. He played in 3 games in 2021 and had 3 receptions for 26 yards on 50 snaps.

Related Content

news

6 Takeaways from Jets Rookie Minicamp

WR Garrett Wilson Says It's Starting to Sink In; Updates on QB Zach Wilson and Edge Carl Lawson; Club Pays Tribute to Lazar LaPenna

news

RB Breece Hall Adds Potent Punch to Jets' Backfield

GM Joe Douglas: Jets Have One of the NFL's Most Elusive Tandems with Michael Carter and Hall

news

Where Have the Jets Improved the Most this Offseason?

Joe Douglas Added to Multiple Positions Through Free Agency and Draft

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | How Many Players Stood Out After Two Workouts?

Robert Saleh Says QB Zach Wilson Is More Comfortable in Year 2; DE Carl Lawson Looks 'Fantastic'

news

Before Linking Up on the Field, Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson Connect...with Texts

Jets 1st-Round Rookie WR Loves His Green & White Threads, Can't Wait to Turn His Game Loose

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets' Top Draft Pick, Signs His Rookie Contract

Former Cincinnati CB on Green & White Role: 'I'm Willing to Be Versatile ... to Do Whatever It Takes to Win'

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp

See All of the Content from Saturday's Rookie Minicamp Practice

news

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert: 'I Want to Be the Best at Everything I Do'

Rookie From Long Island Eager to Work with Veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | Robert Saleh 'Limiting' Draft Picks' Participation

Hall of Fame Pass Rusher Kevin Greene's Son, Gavin, Among 54 Tryout Players

news

Sauce Gardner Can't Wait to See What He & Jets Draft Class Can Do

Top Pick After 1st Minicamp Practice: 'It Just Felt Good' to Wear the Green & White, 'Like a Dream Come True'

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

See All of the Content from Friday's Rookie Minicamp Festivities

Advertising