Jets Sign WR Calvin Jackson, OL Derrick Kelly 

The Jets have signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, who were among the tryout players in rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Jackson (5-8, 193) started his career at Independence Community College for two seasons where he overlapped with Jets first-round pick Jermaine Johnson. Jackson then transferred to Washington State. In four seasons with the Cougars, he totaled 104 receptions, 1,403 yards and 10 TDs. He had a career year in 2021 with 66 catches, 987 yards (second in the Pac-12) and 7 TDs. His father, Calvin Jackson Sr., played defensive back at Auburn and played with the Dolphins from 1994-99.

Kelly (6-5, 320) signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, made the 53-man roster in the 2020 season and played in 6 games. Kelly, who overlapped with Jets second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen for two seasons in Tallahassee, spent most of last season with the Giants practice squad. Kelly played in 34 games at FSU and started 28 over four seasons.

Dillon (6-5, 250) signed a reserve/future deal in January. He first signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Marian in 2019. He's played in 5 games, all with the Vikings, and has 1 catch for 6 yards on 19 snaps.