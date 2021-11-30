Jets Sign TE Dan Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released QB James Morgan 

Nov 30, 2021
The Jets have signed TE Dan Brown to the practice squad and released QB James Morgan.

Brown (6-5, 247), who has spent the last three seasons with the Jets, was traded to the Chiefs Nov. 2 in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Brown totaled 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts) for the Green & White. He also took 780 snaps on special teams and led the unit with 335 in 2020. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015. Brown also played for the Bears from 2016-18 and has 44 catches, 420 yards and 2 TDs in 81 games (12 starts) over six and a half seasons.

Morgan (6-4, 229) signed to the practice squad Nov. 24. He was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Florida International and did not play in a game for the Green & White last season. He was a final cut in August and he spent time with the Panthers and Steelers practice squads this season.

