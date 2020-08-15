Jets Sign TE Connor Davis, Release S Anthony Cioffi

Davis most recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The 6'8", 260-pounder also played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). A Stony Brook product, Davis was invited to Giants rookie minicamp in 2018 but was never offered a contract. He played in 41 collegiate games and totaled 6 catches for 41 yards. Davis took snaps at TE, OT and DE for the Seawolves.