Jets Sign TE Connor Davis, Release S Anthony Cioffi

The Jets have signed TE Connor Davis and released S Anthony Cioffi.

Davis most recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The 6'8", 260-pounder also played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). A Stony Brook product, Davis was invited to Giants rookie minicamp in 2018 but was never offered a contract. He played in 41 collegiate games and totaled 6 catches for 41 yards. Davis took snaps at TE, OT and DE for the Seawolves.

Cioffi signed with the Green & White Feb. 13. The first-year pro signed with the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted free agent before a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

Advertising