Jets Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick Hamsah Nasirildeen

The Jets have signed Hamsah Nasirildeen out of Florida State, the team's first of three picks in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) is being listed as an LB although he stood out at safety for the Seminoles. He started 17 games over the past three seasons (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019. He did return to play in the Seminoles' final two games last season, which drew notice from Jets GM Joe Douglas.

"We're excited to get him," GM Joe Douglas said. "We had good talks about him with our doctors. He's a guy that loves ball, and it comes out. He didn't have to come back and play those last few games. He loves competing and being around his teammates. That's what we want on our team."

Nasirildeen, the No. 186 pick overall, had earlier been projected to be selected on Day 2, but his injury pushed him down the board and make him available later to the Jets.

"I feel like the Jets got a first-round talent with myself, and the way I'm coming to work, I feel like they got a dog mentally," he said. "I just want to go out and show everybody what I can do, what type of player I am, what type of man I am, and let everything play out the way it's supposed to."

He amassed 101 stops in 2019, and was the first FSU player since 2014 to record 100 tackles in a season and the first since 1990 to notch multiple 17-tackle games in one season.