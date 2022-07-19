Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Breece Hall

The Jets have signed RB Breece Hall out of Iowa State, the team's second-round pick (No. 36 overall).

Hall (5-11, 217), after finishing an accomplished three-year career in the Cyclones' zone scheme, joins the Jets' running back room and depth chart along with second-year man Michael Carter, the Jets' leading rusher as a rookie last year; plus re-signed veteran Tevin Coleman; Ty Johnson; La'Mical Perine; Austin Walter; and FB Nick Bawden.

"Jets fans are getting a three-down back, a guy that can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over," Hall said after his selection. "Somebody that plays hard. And a person who's just as good off the field as he is on the field. So a guy that's going to impact the community anbd be more than a football player."

Hall has been one of the most consistent, productive backs in college football the last two seasons. He was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, rushing for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions, 482 yards and 5 TDs. Hall left the Cyclones owning 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games.

"With Breece, it starts with the high-level production," general manager Joe Douglas said. "He was one of the top players in the entire conference. The thing that jumps out with him is he's a home-run threat. He can score from anywhere on the field. Excellent elusiveness, excellent balance through contact. And, also, another guy that can be a weapon in the pass game. Really natural ball skills. He's a tough tackle in open space. He's one of the more elusive backs."

Douglas moved up two spots from No. 38 to 36 to pick Hall, executing a trade with the Giants. It was the third trade between the franchises (1983 and 2019) and Douglas' second trade of the 2022 Draft.

"The opportunity to add Breece is kind of a unique one in the sense that he is explosive," head coach Robert Saleh said after the selection. "To add someone like Breece who is a home run hitter, who can take it … part of the goal was to add some guys that when they touch the ball they can take it 80."