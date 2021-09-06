Jets Sign S Sheldrick Redwine, RB Josh Adams

Green & White Also Add 2 Safeties to Practice Squad

Sep 06, 2021 at 11:23 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. The team also added a pair of safeties to its practice squad in Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert.

Redwine (6-0, 196) played in 15 games (3 starts) for the Browns last season. He had 27 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defenses and 0.5 sacks. A Browns fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, he's played in 27 games (8 starts) with Cleveland and has 69 tackles, 1 INT and 3 PDs.

Adams (6-2, 225), who was a final cut and signed to the practice squad last week, had 29 carries, 157 yards (5.4 avg) and 2 TDs in the 2020 season as well as 6 catches for 29 yards. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and led Philly that season with 511 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 120 carries (4.3 avg). Adams, who ran for 3,198 yards and 20 TDs for the Fighting Irish, was a final cut in 2019 and joined the Jets' practice squad. He's played in 25 career games (5 starts) and has 157 carries, 680 yards and 5 TDs.

Wilson (6-2, 210) signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2016 and played in Jacksonville his first five seasons in the NFL. He was released Aug. 31. He played and started in 12 games last season, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT. He has a career 188 tackles, 51 TFLs, 9 PDs and 3 INT in 75 career games (30 starts).

Colbert (6-2, 205) was most recently with the Patriots in training camp and was released on Aug. 30. A 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert played in San Francisco for three seasons where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. Colbert, who started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Miami for his senior year, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has a career 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 33 games (19 starts).

