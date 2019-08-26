Jets Sign S Santos Ramirez, Waive CB Dee Delaney

Ramirez originally signed with the Jets in May as a rookie undrafted free agent before he was waived Aug. 20. The 6'2", 204-pounder played in 45 games in four seasons for Arkansas and recorded 214 tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was one of only three FBS players in 2017 to record at least 60 tackles, one interception, eight pass defenses and three forced fumbles. In two preseason contests, Ramirez totaled six tackles.