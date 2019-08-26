Jets Sign S Santos Ramirez, Waive CB Dee Delaney

Aug 26, 2019 at 04:43 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_sz4_0564-ramirez-thumb_edited-1

The Jets have signed S Santos Ramirez and waived cornerback Dee Delaney.

Ramirez originally signed with the Jets in May as a rookie undrafted free agent before he was waived Aug. 20. The 6'2", 204-pounder played in 45 games in four seasons for Arkansas and recorded 214 tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was one of only three FBS players in 2017 to record at least 60 tackles, one interception, eight pass defenses and three forced fumbles. In two preseason contests, Ramirez totaled six tackles.

Delaney joined the Jets in July after he signed a reserve/future deal with the Dolphins in January. The 5'11", 200-pounder played two games with the Jaguars in 2018 before he was waived and subsequently claimed by the 'Fins.

