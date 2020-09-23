Jets Sign S Marqui Christian

Christian (5-11, 207) signed with the Bears in August and was placed on reserve/suspended list on Sept. 5 before he signed with Chicago's practice squad on Sept. 21. He appeared in 16 games for the Rams last season (1 start) and had 36 tackles and 2 pass defenses. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round in 2016 out of Midwestern State, but was waived before taking a snap with Arizona, the Rams claimed him two days later.