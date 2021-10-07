Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans

Oct 07, 2021 at 06:55 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SNY_6063_1-wilson-thumb

After releasing safety Jarrod Wilson from the active roster, the Jets signed the veteran safety to their practice squad.

Appearing in three games this season with the Jets, Wilson had 5 tackles and 1 TFL. He started in the Jets' OT win over the Titans in Week 4, recording 2 defensive stops while appearing in 62 plays.

A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson (6-2, 210) played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.

