Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 

Guerriero, 5-10, 190, was not drafted in April after leading the FCS with 1,995 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 298 carries this past season for Monmouth. Guerriero, a Lyndhurst, NJ native, finished fourth in Hawks history with 3,974 rushing yards and his 239 total points is third in school annals. Guerriero, who also ran track at Momouth and won MAAC Outdoor Championship in the 100m and 200m, returned kicks for the Hawks. He averaged 29.9 yards per return and scored one touchdown.