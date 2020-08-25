Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 

Guerriero, a Monmouth Product, Led the FCS in Rushing Yards in 2019

Aug 25, 2020 at 08:46 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Guerriero_Pete_Football_vs_edited-1
Monmouth Athletics

The Jets have signed RB Pete Guerriero and waived S Anthony Cioffi.

Guerriero, 5-10, 190, was not drafted in April after leading the FCS with 1,995 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 298 carries this past season for Monmouth. Guerriero, a Lyndhurst, NJ native, finished fourth in Hawks history with 3,974 rushing yards and his 239 total points is third in school annals. Guerriero, who also ran track at Momouth and won MAAC Outdoor Championship in the 100m and 200m, returned kicks for the Hawks. He averaged 29.9 yards per return and scored one touchdown.

Cioffi first signed with the Green & White Feb. 13. He was recently released and brought back Aug. 22. The first-year pro signed with the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted free agent before a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

