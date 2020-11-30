Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

Monmouth Product Spent Time with Green & White in Training Camp

Nov 30, 2020
The Jets have signed RB Pete Guerriero to the practice squad.

Guerriero (5-10, 190) first signed with the Jets Aug. 25, was released two days later and re-signed Sept. 1. He was a final cut. An undrafted free agent out of Monmouth University, Guerriero led all FCS backs with 1,995 rushing yards and 142.5 rush yards/game. He was tied for sixth with 18 rush touchdowns and came in eighth in the subdivision with 6.69 yards/carry. His career total of 3,974 rush yards is fourth in the history of the Jersey Shore school while his 239 points is third.

