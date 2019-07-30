Jets Sign OL Ryan Anderson, CB Dee Delaney  

Jul 30, 2019 at 03:31 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

07a-Ryan-Anderson-AP_19134589796658
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Jets have signed OL Ryan Anderson and CB Dee Delaney and have waived LB Jeff Allison and OL Toa Lobendahn.

Anderson signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted in this year's draft. The 6'6", 305-pounder predominantly played at center at Wake Forest, starting 15 games at the pivot over the past two seasons. The Raleigh, NC native was the Demon Deacons' captain in 2018 and was an All-ACC honorable mention.

Delaney signed a reserve/future deal with the Dolphins in January after he finished last season on Miami's practice squad. The 5'11", 200-pounder played two games with the Jaguars in 2018 before he was waived and subsequently claimed by the 'Fins. The first-year player started three years at The Citadel before transferring to Miami (FL) for one year.

Both Allison and Lobendahn joined the Jets as undrafted free agents in May. Allison recorded 279 career tackles at Fresno State. Lobendahn, a USC product, started 34 games, but began training camp on the Active/NFI List.

