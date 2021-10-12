Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

The Jets have signed OL Dru Samia to the practice squad and released S Sheldrick Redwine.
Samia (6-5, 308) was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2019 out of Oklahoma. He played in 15 games over the last two seasons for Minnesota (four starts, all in 2020), taking 303 offensive snaps and an extra 68 on special teams. He was waived/injured by the Vikings in August before reverting to their IR. He was then released Sept. 8. In college, Samia was earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018 and was named Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year as well.
Redwine (6-0, 196) signed with the Jets on Sept. 6 and was waived later that month before joining the team's practice squad. He took 21 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams in two games for the Green & White. A Browns' fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, Redwine has appeared in 29 career games and has 75 tackles, 1 INT and 3 PDs.