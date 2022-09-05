Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott; Release RB Zonovan Knight

McDermott (6-8, 305) re-signed with the Jets in March and played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. McDermott, who dealt with an ankle injury in training camp, has played in 36 games (28 with the Jets) and has made six career starts all with the Green & White.