Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott; Release RB Zonovan Knight

The Jets have signed OL Conor McDermott and released RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight.
McDermott (6-8, 305) re-signed with the Jets in March and played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. McDermott, who dealt with an ankle injury in training camp, has played in 36 games (28 with the Jets) and has made six career starts all with the Green & White.
Knight (5-10, 209) signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State in May. He had 53 rushing yards and 1 TD on 15 carries in addition to 141 kick return yards on 5 attempts (28.2 avg). He ran for at least 745 yards in each of his three seasons at NC State, totaling 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries.