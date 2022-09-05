Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott; Release RB Zonovan Knight

Veteran Lineman Played in 6 Games for Green & White in 2021

Sep 05, 2022 at 04:11 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SNY_5142-mcdermott-thumb

The Jets have signed OL Conor McDermott and released RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight.

McDermott (6-8, 305) re-signed with the Jets in March and played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. McDermott, who dealt with an ankle injury in training camp, has played in 36 games (28 with the Jets) and has made six career starts all with the Green & White.

Knight (5-10, 209) signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State in May. He had 53 rushing yards and 1 TD on 15 carries in addition to 141 kick return yards on 5 attempts (28.2 avg). He ran for at least 745 yards in each of his three seasons at NC State, totaling 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

All Played for Green & White This Offseason & Preseason; 5 Saw Action in Jets' 2021 Regular Season

news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 27 Players to Trim Roster to NFL's 53-Man Limit

Summer Stars Chris Streveler, Bradlee Anae & Calvin Jackson Let Go; WR Denzel Mims on Initial Active Roster

news

Jets Release 5 Players to Get Roster to 80

K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley Among Players Cut

news

Jets Place Mekhi Becton on Injured Reserve; Release Four Players

Green & White Reduce Roster to 85; Next Cutdown Day is Aug. 23

news

Jets Sign T Duane Brown; Release WR Keshunn Abram

Former Seahawks, Texans Offensive Lineman Has Been Named to 5 Pro Bowls

news

Jets Sign OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Chris Glaser

Green & White Release DE Hamilcar Rashed, OL Parker Ferguson

news

Jets Activate RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jeremy Ruckert

Coleman Rushed for Second-Most Yards on Green & White in 2021; Former Buckeyes Tight End Was Selected in Third Round

news

Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Green & White Release LB Javin White

news

Jets Sign DB Luq Barcoo; Release DB Jovante Moffatt

DB Barcoo Most Recently Spent Time with the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertising